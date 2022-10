Google optimiert die Pixel Buds Pro via Update

Jam out your way.🎶

With 5-band EQ on #PixelBuds Pro, you can now customize your sound🔊 or choose between presets tuned by our audio engineers.

Update your Pixel Buds app and firmware, then head to Bluetooth settings ➡️Device Details ➡️Sound ➡️ Custom Equalizer to get started. pic.twitter.com/cY3CU6sxMJ

— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 11, 2022