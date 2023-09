Google plant wohl neuen Chromecast für 2023

Is this our first look at the new remote for an upcoming Chromecast with Google TV refresh?

I found a video showcasing the new remote in the latest Android TV 14 beta.

The video shows an outline of a remote that bears resemblance to the current CCwGT remote, except that it has… pic.twitter.com/OBKBLleQQz

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 7, 2023