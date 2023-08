Google trennt sich langsam von Wear OS 2 und stellt Assistant ein

Google is announcing that Assistant will soon no longer support smartwatches running Wear OS 2. You'll need to upgrade to a newer watch that runs Wear OS 3 (and that supports Google Assistant).

I just got this notification on my TicWatch Pro 3 – anyone else also get this? pic.twitter.com/NqwddYY2oa

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 16, 2023