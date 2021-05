Honor Magic soll 2021 das neue Android-Flaggschiff werden

Honor is revamping its phone series and now it has only 1 premium flagship series instead of the previous 3.

Premium high end series is Magic

Premium mid-range is Digital

Mid-range is X

Low end is Play

V series is discontinued such as Note. #Honor pic.twitter.com/iDD3sQ5J67

