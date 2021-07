Impfzertifikat: COVID-Pass mit nur einem Klick im Apple Wallet speichern

Together with @donatuswolf I built https://t.co/7Sv8vQsGm6, with which the EU #DigitalCOVIDCertificate can be easily accessed from your #Apple Wallet. The web app scans and processes the QR Code locally within your browser and is fully #OpenSource#vaccinated #tested #recovered

— Philipp Trenz (@philipptrenz) July 2, 2021