MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ für neue Android-Flaggschiffe vorgestellt
Der Dimensity 9000 wird immer beliebter bei neuen Android-Flaggschiffen, denn MediaTek verlangt ein paar Euro weniger als Qualcomm mit dem Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Qualcomm wird aber im zweiten Halbjahr mit einer Plus-Version nachziehen. Und MediaTek hat passend dazu auch einen Dimensity 9000+ für 2022 vorgestellt.
Was ist neu? Es gibt 5 Prozent mehr CPU-Leistung und 10 Prozent mehr Grafik-Leistung. Außerdem hat man die 5G-Leistung optimiert und neue Kamera-Extras eingebaut. Ebenfalls neu: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 und Support für QHD-Displays mit bis zu 144 Hz (und bei FHD werden ab sofort bis zu 180 Hz unterstützt).
Die ersten Android-Smartphones mit dem Dimensity 9000+ werden im dritten Quartal 2022 auf den Markt kommen, allerdings hat MediaTek noch keine Marken genannt. Wer sich für alle technischen Details interessiert, kann auf der Seite von MediaTek vorbeischauen, man selbst gibt folgende Highlights beim 9000+ an:
- MediaTek Imagiq 790: The flagship 18-bit HDR-ISP supports 320MP, as well as simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording. The powerful 9Gpixel/s ISP also supports 4K HDR Video + AI noise reduction that enables the highest quality results even in extreme low-light scenarios.
- Leading 3GPP Release-16 5G Modem: The integrated 5G modem amplifies sub-6GHz performance up to 7Gbps downlink using 3CC Carrier Aggregation (300MHz) and supports R16 UL enhancement. The Dimensity 9000+ also integrates 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active support and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave 2.0 power-saving enhancement suite for improved efficiency.
- MediaTek MiraVision 790: The Dimensity 9000+ supports the latest 144Hz WQHD+ displays or super-fast 180Hz FullHD+ displays, while optimizing power efficiency with MediaTek’s Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology. Furthermore, MediaTek’s latest Wi-Fi Display technology can support up to 4K60 HDR10+ video.
- Wi-Fi 6E, New GNSS with Beidou III-B1C and New Bluetooth 5.3: Smartphone users can enjoy seamless connectivity thanks to the chip’s support for the latest Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS standards.
