Netflix äußert sich zu Gaming-Plänen

Netflix hat vor ein paar Tagen bestätigt, dass man in den Gaming-Markt einsteigt und jetzt ein Team aufbaut. Es wird vermutet, dass man vielleicht sogar mit Sony und dem PlayStation-Team arbeitet, aber das bleibt weiterhin offen.

Dafür hat sich Netflix heute nicht nur die Nutzerzahlen genannt, im Rahmen der Geschäftszahlen äußerte man sich gegenüber Investoren auch zu Gaming-Plänen. Ja, diese gibt es und der Fokus wird vorerst auf mobilen Spielen liegen.

Die Spiele sollen ein Teil des normalen Abos werden und das Angebot optimieren. Es ist keine zusätzliche Einnahmequelle, wenn man es genau betrachtet, sondern eher ein Angebot, um die aktuelle Einnahmequelle von Netflix zu stärken.

In der Stellungnahme klingt es so, als ob Netflix einen Plan ausgearbeitet hat und das jetzt halt einfach mal probiert. Warum auch nicht, man hat über 200 Millionen Nutzer und kann sich so ein Experiment durchaus auch mal erlauben.

Konkrete Pläne oder gar Spiele wurden noch nicht angekündigt und Netflix hat betont, dass Filme und Serien weiterhin im Fokus stehen. Spiele sind kein Ersatz für die aktuellen Inhalte. Ich bin gespannt, was Netflix genau geplant hat.

We’re also in the early stages of further expanding into games, building on our earlier efforts around interactivity (eg, Black Mirror Bandersnatch) and our Stranger Things games. We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices. We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.