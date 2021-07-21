Dienste

Netflix äußert sich zu Gaming-Plänen

Autor-Bild
Von
Netflix 4

Netflix hat vor ein paar Tagen bestätigt, dass man in den Gaming-Markt einsteigt und jetzt ein Team aufbaut. Es wird vermutet, dass man vielleicht sogar mit Sony und dem PlayStation-Team arbeitet, aber das bleibt weiterhin offen.

Netflix plant Smartphone-Spiele

Dafür hat sich Netflix heute nicht nur die Nutzerzahlen genannt, im Rahmen der Geschäftszahlen äußerte man sich gegenüber Investoren auch zu Gaming-Plänen. Ja, diese gibt es und der Fokus wird vorerst auf mobilen Spielen liegen.

Die Spiele sollen ein Teil des normalen Abos werden und das Angebot optimieren. Es ist keine zusätzliche Einnahmequelle, wenn man es genau betrachtet, sondern eher ein Angebot, um die aktuelle Einnahmequelle von Netflix zu stärken.

Netflix App Preview Header

In der Stellungnahme klingt es so, als ob Netflix einen Plan ausgearbeitet hat und das jetzt halt einfach mal probiert. Warum auch nicht, man hat über 200 Millionen Nutzer und kann sich so ein Experiment durchaus auch mal erlauben.

Konkrete Pläne oder gar Spiele wurden noch nicht angekündigt und Netflix hat betont, dass Filme und Serien weiterhin im Fokus stehen. Spiele sind kein Ersatz für die aktuellen Inhalte. Ich bin gespannt, was Netflix genau geplant hat.

Statement von Netflix

We’re also in the early stages of further expanding into games, building on our earlier efforts around interactivity (eg, Black Mirror Bandersnatch) and our Stranger Things games. We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices. We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.

Nintendo hat „keine Pläne“ für eine weitere Switch

Nintendo Switch Oled 2021

Die Nintendo Switch mit OLED-Display ist offiziell und wir - sowie viele andere auch - haben schon spekuliert, wie es dann weitergeht. Immerhin steht noch der Schritt zu 4K-Upscaling im Raum, den einige bereits für 2021 erwartet haben. Nintendo plant…19. Juli 2021 JETZT LESEN →


Kommentare

Die Kommentarfunktion befindet sich aktuell in der Betaphase. Bitte bleibe freundlich.

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Es gilt unsere Datenschutzerklärung.

Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / Dienste / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Smartphone Samsung Apple Header
Crash Daten Flat: Tarife mit 5 GB oder 10 GB im Vodafone-Netz wieder zu haben in Tarife
Kia Ev6 Front
Kia EV6: Reichweite besser als erwartet in Mobilität
Polestar Elektro Auto Laden Header
Kommentar: Elektroautos sind die Zukunft in Mobilität
Dropbox Logo
Dropbox mit Neuerungen im Bereich Fotos, Passwords und mehr in News
Sony Playstation 5 Ps5 Header
Die „neue“ Sony PlayStation 5 wirft Fragen auf in Gaming
Fossil Sport Produkt2
Google und Wear OS: Nur ca. 40 Millionen verkaufte Smartwatches in Wearables
Netflix App Preview Header
Netflix wächst nicht mehr so schnell in Unterhaltung
G Klasse Mercedes
Mercedes-Benz EQG: Elektrische G-Klasse zur IAA 2021 erwartet in Mobilität
Apple Airpods Alt
Apple AirPods 3 sollen im August in die Produktion gehen in Audio
Nintendo Switch Online Snes Header
Nintendo Switch Online: Neue Spiele-Klassiker für Juli angekündigt in Gaming
Alle News aufrufen →
Um mobiFlip.de nutzen zu können, müssen Cookies in Deinem Browser aktiviert sein.