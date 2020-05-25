Netflix legt inaktive Konten still

Netflix hat bekannt gegeben, dass man inaktive Konten kündigen wird. Man will laut eigenen Angaben nicht, dass die Nutzer ihr hart verdientes Geld opfern.

Doch bevor es zu diesem Schritt kommt, lässt man natürlich viel Zeit vergehen. Nutzer, die sich anmelden und ein Jahr inaktiv sind, bekommen eine Mail, ob sie ihren Account nicht doch stilllegen wollen. Bei Nutzern, die bereits aktiv waren, sind es zwei Jahre, bevor Netflix diese Frage via Mail oder App stellt.

So we’re asking everyone who has not watched anything on Netflix for a year since they joined to confirm they want to keep their membership. And we’ll do the same for anyone who has stopped watching for more than two years.