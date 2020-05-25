News vom

Netflix legt inaktive Konten still

Autor-Bild
Von
Veröffentlicht in Allgemein
Netflix App Header

Netflix hat bekannt gegeben, dass man inaktive Konten kündigen wird. Man will laut eigenen Angaben nicht, dass die Nutzer ihr hart verdientes Geld opfern.

Doch bevor es zu diesem Schritt kommt, lässt man natürlich viel Zeit vergehen. Nutzer, die sich anmelden und ein Jahr inaktiv sind, bekommen eine Mail, ob sie ihren Account nicht doch stilllegen wollen. Bei Nutzern, die bereits aktiv waren, sind es zwei Jahre, bevor Netflix diese Frage via Mail oder App stellt.

So we’re asking everyone who has not watched anything on Netflix for a year since they joined to confirm they want to keep their membership. And we’ll do the same for anyone who has stopped watching for more than two years.

Antwortet man nicht auf diese Frage, dann wird der Account stillgelegt. Man hat dann 10 Monate Zeit, um sich wieder anzumelden und den Account zu aktivieren, die Inhalte sind dann noch vorhanden. Klingt bei Netflix so, als ob der Account danach komplett gekündigt wird und Netflix alle Daten löscht.

We’ve always thought it should be easy to sign up and to cancel. So, as always, anyone who cancels their account and then rejoins within 10 months will still have their favorites, profiles, viewing preferences and account details just as they left them.

Netflix: Staffel 2 von „The Umbrella Academy“ im Juli

Netflix App Header

Netflix hat heute die zweite Staffel von „The Umbrella Academy“ angekündigt. Sie wird ab dem 31. Juli exklusiv bei Netflix zu sehen sein. Staffel 1 erschien im Februar 2019. Da es nie ein Datum für Staffel 2 gab, ist unklar,…18. Mai 2020 JETZT LESEN →

Teilen


Hinterlasse deine Meinung
Du kannst auch als Gast kommentieren (Anleitung). DISQUS respektiert „Do Not Track“ und bietet einen Datenschutz-Modus an.
Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Telekom Logo Header
Telekom: 145 neue LTE-Standorte in 2 Monaten in Telekom
Ice 4 Baureihe 412
Deutsche Bahn führt Auslastungsanzeige ein in News
Realme Watch Header
Realme Watch offiziell vorgestellt in Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Logo
Xiaomi: Deutschland-Event angekündigt in Smartphones
Motorola One Fusion Leak
Motorola One Fusion+ im Juni erwartet in Smartphones
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition: Gaming-Smartphone in China vorgestellt in Smartphones
WhatsApp, Threema und Co: Bundesnetzagentur mit Bericht zu Kommunikationsdiensten in News
Civilization Vi Header
Epic Games Store: Civilization VI aktuell kostenlos in Schnäppchen
Ja Mobil Logo
Ja! mobil: Doppeltes Prepaid-Startguthaben in Tarife
Anker Powercore 10k Wireless Lifestyle 2
Anker PowerCore 10K Wireless vorgestellt in Zubehör
Alle News aufrufen →