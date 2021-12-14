Netflix bekommt Mega Man Film

Es hat sich schon 2020 angedeutet und jetzt ist es offiziell: Netflix bekommt einen Mega Man Film. Details stehen noch aus und Netflix selbst hat das nicht bestätigt, die Produzenten haben das aber vor ein paar Tagen auf ihrer Webseite hinzugefügt.

Henry, Rel, and their in-house producer Orlee-Rose Strauss maintain an active development slate. Features in the works include: an adaptation of Capcom’s MEGA MAN which they wrote and are directing.