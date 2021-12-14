Netflix bekommt Mega Man Film
Es hat sich schon 2020 angedeutet und jetzt ist es offiziell: Netflix bekommt einen Mega Man Film. Details stehen noch aus und Netflix selbst hat das nicht bestätigt, die Produzenten haben das aber vor ein paar Tagen auf ihrer Webseite hinzugefügt.
Henry, Rel, and their in-house producer Orlee-Rose Strauss maintain an active development slate. Features in the works include: an adaptation of Capcom’s MEGA MAN which they wrote and are directing.
2018 hat Variety berichtet, dass sich Capcom und Netflix einigen konnten und eine Realverfilmung geplant sein soll. Da Netflix so ein „Highlight“ aber nicht in der Preview für 2022 genannt hat, dürfte der Mega Man Film eher 2023 kommen.
Weitere NeuigkeitenAlle News aufrufen →
Bitte bleibe freundlich.