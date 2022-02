Neues Assassin‘s Creed soll bald kommen

Bloomberg: Ubisoft has turned an Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion into a standalone title last year, featuring Basim and a smaller scope than usual mainline AC titles

It will focus more on stealth gameplay and is planned for either late 2022 or 2023https://t.co/zf9d2DYco2 pic.twitter.com/zEGzflqq0C

