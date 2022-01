Nintendo Switch bekommt Firmware-Update spendiert

[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update]

Version 13.2.1 was just released.

Official patch notes state “stability” as the only change.

The @ylws8bot difference detector shows changes to the Bluetooth and SSL system components.

In my view, this update probably just contains bug fixes. https://t.co/bwn84U9nTx

— OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) January 20, 2022