Was ist mit der Nintendo Switch „Pro“?

I still have only ever personally heard 2022 for a Switch Pro. And if that still happens, I'll continue to speculate that will have 4K output with a significantly more efficient chip with DLSS.

Anyone think this is the last Switch from the company that released 6 3DS models? https://t.co/TuJJGucDdc

— Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) July 6, 2021