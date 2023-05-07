Nothing bessert weiter nach: Nothing OS 1.5.4 ab sofort verfügbar

Viel los hinter den Kulissen von Nothing: Derzeit wird mit Hochdruck an der Entwicklung des Nothing Phone 2 gearbeitet, von dem vor wenigen Tagen bereits ein kleiner Vorgeschmack mit der Zusatzbezeichnung „Premium“ veröffentlicht wurde. Während also Fans mit Freude auf die zweite Generation des Nothing Phone warten, können sich Besitzer eines Nothing Phone 1 auf eine neue Software-Aktualisierung freuen.

Ab sofort steht eine neue Version von Nothing OS mit der Versionsnummer 1.5.4 (zuvor 1.5.3) zum Herunterladen bereit. Mit etwas mehr als 119 MB ist die Software-Aktualisierung recht groß, entsprechend umfangreich fallen auch die Release Notes aus.

Version 1.5.4 delivers a smoother performance and improved battery life. Plus an optimised brand font for the Cyrillic alphabet developed by our community member Kasia Meyer.

Neben einer verbesserten Akkulaufzeit durch die Optimierung der 4G/5G-Netzwerkumschaltfunktion wurden auch einige Fehlerbehebungen vorgenommen. Diese betreffen die Performance. Darüber hinaus ist es nun möglich, über die Systemeinstellungen Feedback direkt an das Nothing-Team zu senden.

Nothing OS 1.5.4 Patch Notes

What’s new:

– New feedback feature. Send us feedback on your Nothing OS experience by going to “Settings > System > Feedback” so that we can keep improving!

– Reduced standby power consumption by optimising 4G / 5G network switching function.

– Optimized Bluetooth functions in Quick Settings, including new fast access to paired devices.

– Smoother QR code transactions. You can now scan UPI QR codes directly through the camera app and choose a payment app on your device to complete the transaction (only available in select regions).

– Optimized the fingerprint pattern unlocking experience.

– Smoother Pop-up view animations.

– IP Integrated Google Safety Center.

– Added NDot Cyrillic font support for Belarusian, Bulgarian, Macedonian, Russian, Serbian and Ukrainian.

Other improvements:

– Resolved freeze issues during Pop-up view.

– Improved notification display in Quick Settings.

– Resolved error message during face unlock setup.

– Fixed incoming call notifications to come through without delay.

– Improved time-stamp accuracy for photos.

– Other general improvements.