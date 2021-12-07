Firmware und OS

OxygenOS 12: OnePlus startet Android-Update in ersten Regionen

Oneplus 9 Pro Hand

OnePlus arbeitet seit einigen Wochen an einem Update auf Android 12, welches bei OnePlus bekanntlich als OxygenOS 12 bezeichnet wird. Mit dieser neuen Version ist die Basis übrigens ColorOS 12, optisch wird man das als Nutzer aber nicht sehen.

Nun berichtet man bei den XDA Developers, dass die neue Android-Version fertig ist und OnePlus mit der Verteilung begonnen hat. Bisher zwar nur in Indien, aber ich gehe davon aus, dass Europa und die USA sehr zeitnah bei OnePlus folgen werden.

Den Anfang machen natürlich das OnePlus 9 und OnePlus 9 Pro, also die beiden Spitzenmodelle von 2021. Weitere Geräte werden dann in den nächsten Wochen folgen. Wir informieren euch hier, wenn es in Deutschland angekommen ist.

OnePlus: OxygenOS 12 Changelog

System

  • Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Dark mode

  • Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

  • New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
  • Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
  • Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
    Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work-Life Balance

  • Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
  • WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

  • Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing Canvas AOD

Canvas AOD

  • Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
    Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
    Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

  1. MM
    sagt am

    Ist auch in Europa verfügbar. Läuft zumindest bei mir aktuell auch stabil. Detailliert muss man das aber wohl erst einmal beobachten.

