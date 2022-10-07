Peloton-Chef: Das „Geschäft läuft gut“

Gestern machte eine Meldung des Wall Street Journal die Runde, die ein internes Memo von Peloton veröffentlicht haben. Die Botschaft: Peloton hat noch 6 Monate. Außerdem wächst die Zahl der Entlassungen und 500 weitere Mitarbeiter gehen.

Keine gute Botschaft für Mitarbeiter und Investoren, daher hat sich der Chef mit einem weiteren Schreiben gemeldet. So wie es das Wall Street Journal darstellt, sei es nicht. Doch die Botschaft ist raus und dafür entschuldigt sich der Chef auch.

Peloton mache aber Fortschritte und er sei weiterhin zuversichtlich, dass man das Schiff noch wenden kann. Das „Geschäft läuft gut“, so Barry McCarthy und er sei guter Dinge, dass man die gesteckten Ziele bis Ende des Jahres erreichen kann.

Komplett übertrieben war das mit den 6 Monaten aber auch nicht, Peloton muss irgendwann wieder erfolgreich werden. Und für die Moral ist es auch nicht gut, wenn in regelmäßigen Abständen die Mitarbeiter entlassen werden. Wir werden sehen, wie sich das entwickelt, aber ich halte an meiner Meinung zu Peloton fest.

Ich konnte das Angebot testen und finde es viel zu teuer. Das hat in der Pandemie funktioniert, als alles zu war. Doch da hat man nur den Hype genutzt und nicht an die Zukunft gedacht. Und ein noch teureres Rudergerät wird das nicht ändern.

Team,

I’m sure you all have seen or heard about today’s Wall Street Journal story. We were expecting a story about redemption and the successful turnaround of Peloton, which is why we invested time on background briefing them on the state of our turnaround. The headline should have been that recent strong execution and today’s restructuring have positioned us to meet our fiscal year-end goal of break-even cash flow, with a renewed focus on accelerating our growth, which is why I’ve never felt more optimistic about our future. Would I say this if it weren’t true? Not a chance……

Instead, the article creates the impression we have six months to live, which is at odds with the story we told and the state of the business. That’s on me and I apologize.

I was asked the question: “How much time do you think you have to show success?” My response was 12 months from the time I joined Peloton, knowing that we’re already showing significant progress and in record time. Seemed like a no-brainer at the time.

In the past you’ve heard me say we’re all held accountable for our performance. Me included. But to be unequivocally clear, there is no ticking clock on our performance and even if there was, the business is performing well and making steady progress toward our year-end goal of break-even cash flow. Our immediate focus is on ensuring that our most important stakeholders – beginning with you – understand this to be the case.

Most importantly, I don’t want this news cycle to overshadow the difficult reality that 500 of our colleagues have been impacted today, or the gratitude I have for all they and you have done for the company.