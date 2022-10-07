Marktgeschehen

Peloton-Chef: Das „Geschäft läuft gut“

Autor-Bild
Von
|
Peloton Display Header

Gestern machte eine Meldung des Wall Street Journal die Runde, die ein internes Memo von Peloton veröffentlicht haben. Die Botschaft: Peloton hat noch 6 Monate. Außerdem wächst die Zahl der Entlassungen und 500 weitere Mitarbeiter gehen.

Keine gute Botschaft für Mitarbeiter und Investoren, daher hat sich der Chef mit einem weiteren Schreiben gemeldet. So wie es das Wall Street Journal darstellt, sei es nicht. Doch die Botschaft ist raus und dafür entschuldigt sich der Chef auch.

Peloton mache aber Fortschritte und er sei weiterhin zuversichtlich, dass man das Schiff noch wenden kann. Das „Geschäft läuft gut“, so Barry McCarthy und er sei guter Dinge, dass man die gesteckten Ziele bis Ende des Jahres erreichen kann.

Peloton Row Header

Komplett übertrieben war das mit den 6 Monaten aber auch nicht, Peloton muss irgendwann wieder erfolgreich werden. Und für die Moral ist es auch nicht gut, wenn in regelmäßigen Abständen die Mitarbeiter entlassen werden. Wir werden sehen, wie sich das entwickelt, aber ich halte an meiner Meinung zu Peloton fest.

Ich konnte das Angebot testen und finde es viel zu teuer. Das hat in der Pandemie funktioniert, als alles zu war. Doch da hat man nur den Hype genutzt und nicht an die Zukunft gedacht. Und ein noch teureres Rudergerät wird das nicht ändern.

Statement des Peloton-Chefs

Team,

I’m sure you all have seen or heard about today’s Wall Street Journal story. We were expecting a story about redemption and the successful turnaround of Peloton, which is why we invested time on background briefing them on the state of our turnaround. The headline should have been that recent strong execution and today’s restructuring have positioned us to meet our fiscal year-end goal of break-even cash flow, with a renewed focus on accelerating our growth, which is why I’ve never felt more optimistic about our future. Would I say this if it weren’t true? Not a chance……

Instead, the article creates the impression we have six months to live, which is at odds with the story we told and the state of the business. That’s on me and I apologize.

I was asked the question: “How much time do you think you have to show success?” My response was 12 months from the time I joined Peloton, knowing that we’re already showing significant progress and in record time. Seemed like a no-brainer at the time.

In the past you’ve heard me say we’re all held accountable for our performance. Me included. But to be unequivocally clear, there is no ticking clock on our performance and even if there was, the business is performing well and making steady progress toward our year-end goal of break-even cash flow. Our immediate focus is on ensuring that our most important stakeholders – beginning with you – understand this to be the case.

Most importantly, I don’t want this news cycle to overshadow the difficult reality that 500 of our colleagues have been impacted today, or the gratitude I have for all they and you have done for the company.

Kommentar: Das aktuelle Problem von Google

Google Pixel Lineup 2022 Header

Rick Osterloh wählte auf dem gestrigen Google-Event eine interessante Aussage: Die Strategie mit den Tensor-Chips ist eine langfristige Strategie. Google wird dabei bleiben. Doch die Taten sprechen leider immer wieder eine andere Sprache. Nutzer verlieren Vertrauen in Google Die Pixel…7. Oktober 2022 JETZT LESEN →

Fehler meldenKommentare

Bitte bleibe freundlich.

Schreibe einen Kommentar    

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Durch das Absenden eines Kommentars stimmst du der Speicherung deiner Angaben gemäß unserer Datenschutzerklärung zu.

Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / Marktgeschehen / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Google Pixel Lineup 2022 Header
Kommentar: Das aktuelle Problem von Google in Kommentar
Honda Prologue Header
Honda Prologue: Das ist der neue Elektro-SUV in Mobilität
Tesla Semi Header
Tesla Semi: Elektro-Truck wird 2022 ausgeliefert in Mobilität
Google Pixel 7 Farben 2022
Google Pixel 7 (Pro): Alle Details der Bonus-Aktion in Smartphones
Whatsapp Logo Icon 2021 Header
WhatsApp Premium: Meta will endlich Geld verdienen in Dienste
Google Pixel Watch Maps
Google Pixel Watch: Es gibt eine Update-Garantie für Wear OS in Wearables
Apple Studio Display Top
Apple plant Studio Display mit Mini-LEDs für Q1 2023 in Computer und Co.
Super Mario Movie
Der Super Mario Bros. Film: Offizieller Teaser-Trailer ist da in Unterhaltung
Steam Deck 2022 Header
Das Steam Deck kann jetzt normal gekauft werden in Gaming
Google Pixel Watch Deutsch Header
Google Pixel Watch könnte bald das Apple iPhone unterstützen in Wearables
Um mobiFlip.de nutzen zu können, müssen Cookies in Deinem Browser aktiviert sein.