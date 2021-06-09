Playdate: Handheld kann ab Juli endlich vorbestellt werden

Gaming

Im Mai 2019 haben wir hier über Playdate berichtet, eine Art „Retro-Handheld“ mit ein paar modernen Ansätzen. Dieser sollte eigentlich noch 2020 auf den Markt kommen, doch die Pandemie sorgte dann dafür, dass das doch nicht klappte.

Jetzt steuert man aber endlich auf das Ziel zu und hat verkündet, dass im Juli der Vorverkauf beginnt. 179 Dollar möchte man nun für den Playdate haben und es wird 21 Spiele geben. Außerdem hat man auch noch ein neues Dock gezeigt.

Playdate Dock

Ein Datum für den Versand gibt es noch nicht, doch das will man noch vor dem Vorverkauf verkünden. Einen Preis für das Dock hat Playdate auch nicht genannt, aber es wird zum Start noch ein Cover geben, welches dann 29 Dollar kostet.

Mir hat der kleine Handheld von Anfang an gut gefallen und ich mag solche Retro-Gadgets auch. Ich bin mir noch unsicher, ob ich die 180 Dollar investieren werde, aber es sind ja noch ein paar Tage. Mehr Details gibt es direkt bei Playdate.

Playdate Specs

Playdate: Liste der Spiele

  • Crankin’s Time Travel Adventure by uvula (Keita Takahashi, Ryan Mohler), Matthew Grimm, and Shaun Inman
  • Battleship Godios by TPM.Co Soft Works.
  • Casual Birder by Diego Garcia with music by Max Coburn
  • DemonQuest 85 by Alex Ashby, Lawrence Bishop, Duncan Fyfe, Belinda Leung, and Jared Emerson-Johnson
  • Echoic Memory by Samantha Kalman, Everest Pipkin, Carol Mertz, and Rachelle Viola
  • Executive Golf DX by davemakes
  • Flipper Lifter by Serenity Forge
  • Forrest Byrnes: Up in Smoke by Nels Anderson and Christina “castpixel” Neofotistou
  • Hyper Meteor by Vertex Pop (Mobeen Fikree, Robby Duguay, and h heron)
  • Lost Your Marbles by Sweet Baby Inc. & Friends
  • Omaze by Gregory Kogos
  • Pick Pack Pup by Nic Magnier and Arthur Hamer with music by Logan Gabriel
  • Questy Chess by Dadako
  • Ratcheteer by Shaun Inman, Matthew Grimm, and Charlie Davis
  • Sasquatchers by Chuck Jordan with music and sound by Jared Emerson-Johnson
  • Snak by Zach Gage with art by Neven Mrgan
  • Spellcorked! by Jada Gibbs, Nick Splendorr, Ryan Splendorr, and Tony
  • Ghostbrite with music by A Shell in the Pit (Em Halberstadt)
  • Zipper by Bennett Foddy
  • Saturday Edition by Chris Makris with music by A Shell in the Pit (Gord McGladdery, Alfonso Salinas)
  • Whitewater Wipeout by Chuhai Labs (Giles Goddard, Mark Lentz, Peter Traylor, Hero Liao, Remy Thor, Charlie March, Kensaku Nakata, Zach Aikman, Mihoko Terao, and Kinsey Burke)

