Apple übernimmt Entwicklung: Pixelmator erhält Apple Intelligence-Funktionen

Anfang November letzten Jahres wurde bekannt, dass Apple das durchaus beliebte Bildbearbeitungsprogramm Pixelmator Pro aufkauft und die weitere Entwicklung übernimmt. Seither hat die App nur kleinere Updates erhalten. Das ändert sich nun mit Version 3.7 und dem jetzt veröffentlichten Update. Ein Blick in die Release Notes genügt, um zu erkennen, worauf der Hauptfokus des Updates liegt: Apple Intelligence.

So erhält Pixelmator die Funktion „Image Playground“, mit der sich beispielsweise „lustige und originelle Bilder basierend auf einem Foto“ erzeugen lassen, sowie Schreibtools für verschiedene Textinhalte, die in Zusammenarbeit mit ChatGPT erstellt werden. Darüber hinaus wurde das Programm um einige Anpassungen ergänzt, darunter eine verbesserte VoiceOver-Unterstützung für Nutzer mit Einschränkungen.

Ich bezweifle, dass Nutzer von Pixelmator Pro auf die Apple Intelligence-Funktionen gewartet haben. Viel mehr würde ich mir eine umfangreichere Integration von Pixelmator in die macOS-Plattform wünschen, sofern Apple Pixelmator als würdigen Nachfolger für Aperture etablieren will.

Damals hatte Apple mit Aperture bereits ein eigenes Bildbearbeitungsprogramm im Sortiment, das aber nach und nach immer mehr vernachlässigt wurde und schließlich mehr oder weniger in iPhoto und später Photos aufging und von der Bildfläche verschwand. Ich hoffe, dass Pixelmator nicht das gleiche Schicksal in ein paar Jahren erleidet.

What’s New – Pixelmator Pro 3.7 adds support for Apple Intelligence, introducing faster new ways to bring your creative ideas to life with Image Playground and Writing Tools. This update also improves RAW format support and adds accessibility improvements.

Image Playground

With Image Playground, you can now create fun, original images based on a photo, a description, or people from your Photos library.

Use the new Add to Playground feature to easily recreate any image layers or drawings in beautiful artistic styles like animation, illustration, or sketch.

Use the new Add to Playground feature to easily recreate any image layers or drawings in beautiful artistic styles like animation, illustration, or sketch. Insert your created images as new separate layers from the Insert menu at the top of your screen or replace any existing layers using the Replace Layer feature.

When working with templates or mockups, you can easily replace placeholder images with your Image Playground creations.

Writing Tools

With support for Writing Tools, you can proofread, summarize, rewrite, and modify the tone of any text in your designs.

The Compose feature lets you tap into the power of ChatGPT to create new, original text content from scratch based or a quick prompt or a description.

Simply hover over or Control-click any highlighted text in Pixelmator Pro and click Writing Tools to get started.

Other Improvements