Samsung Galaxy S20+ und S20 Ultra: Netter Bonus für Vorbesteller

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-orders will include the Galaxy Buds+ in Europe, too. If you pre-order until (including) March 8 2020, you'll receive the new wireless buds for free (MSRP supposedly 169,99 Euro). First devices in hands of customers on March 13 (general availability). pic.twitter.com/pSV8HgGafC

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 3, 2020