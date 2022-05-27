Skeleton Crew. Neue Star Wars-Serie mit Jude Law kommt 2023

Anfang 2022 wurde bekannt, dass sich Disney auf bekannte Lucasfilm-Marken bei Disney+ konzentrieren möchte und wir alle wissen, was das bedeutet: Noch mehr Star Wars. Und so sieht es auch aus, heute wurde eine weitere Serie bestätigt.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew ist eine neue und exklusive Serie für Disney+, die 2023 kommt. Die Hauptrolle übernimmt Jude Law und produziert wird sie von Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau und Dave Filon. Viele Details gibt es noch nicht.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the series will center around a group of children lost in space, and be set in the Ahsoka/The Mandalorian time frame. “It’s the story of their journey trying to find their way home,” Watts said. But he also conveyed one important aspect of the series. “It stars four kids, but it is not a kids show.”