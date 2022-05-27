Unterhaltung

Skeleton Crew. Neue Star Wars-Serie mit Jude Law kommt 2023

Autor-Bild
Von
|
Star Wars Skeleton Crew

Anfang 2022 wurde bekannt, dass sich Disney auf bekannte Lucasfilm-Marken bei Disney+ konzentrieren möchte und wir alle wissen, was das bedeutet: Noch mehr Star Wars. Und so sieht es auch aus, heute wurde eine weitere Serie bestätigt.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew ist eine neue und exklusive Serie für Disney+, die 2023 kommt. Die Hauptrolle übernimmt Jude Law und produziert wird sie von Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau und Dave Filon. Viele Details gibt es noch nicht.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the series will center around a group of children lost in space, and be set in the Ahsoka/The Mandalorian time frame. “It’s the story of their journey trying to find their way home,” Watts said. But he also conveyed one important aspect of the series. “It stars four kids, but it is not a kids show.”

The Mandalorian: Staffel 3 startet im Februar 2023 bei Disney+

Mandalorian Yoda Header

Vor ein paar Tagen haben wir erfahren, dass die dritte Staffel von The Mandalorian im Kasten ist und jetzt gibt es auch ein Datum (oder eher Zeitraum, der ist aber schon sehr konkret). Im Februar 2023 geht es exklusiv bei…27. Mai 2022 JETZT LESEN →


Fehler meldenKommentare

Bitte bleibe freundlich.

Schreibe einen Kommentar    

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Durch das Absenden eines Kommentars stimmst du der Speicherung deiner Angaben gemäß unserer Datenschutzerklärung zu.

Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / Unterhaltung / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Willow Disney Logo
Willow: Neue Lucasfilm-Serie startet noch 2022 bei Disney+ in Unterhaltung
Stranger Things 4 Teaser
Stranger Things 4 startet heute bei Netflix in Unterhaltung
Indiana Jones Film 2023 Header
Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford kehrt 2023 ins Kino zurück in Unterhaltung
Andor Star Wars Disney
Andor: Neue Star Wars-Serie für 2022 hat ein Datum und Trailer in Unterhaltung
Mandalorian Yoda Header
The Mandalorian: Staffel 3 startet im Februar 2023 bei Disney+ in Unterhaltung
Vw Id Volkswagen Konzept Header
VW ID.1 als kompaktes Elektroauto für 2025 geplant in Mobilität
Motorola Razr Mittel
Motorola bestätigt: Das nächste Razr wird ein Highend-Flaggschiff in Smartphones
Doctor Arzt
Video-Sprechstunde beim Arzt wird immer beliebter in News
Outbank
MeinInvest landet in Outbank in News
Briefmarke Matrixcode
Deutsche Post: Eine Milliarde Matrixcode-Briefmarken verkauft in News
Alle News aufrufen →
Um mobiFlip.de nutzen zu können, müssen Cookies in Deinem Browser aktiviert sein.