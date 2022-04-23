Star Wars: Noch ein neues Spiel geplant

Fans von Star Wars werden in den kommenden Jahren sicher auf ihre Kosten bei den Spielen kommen, denn da ist einiges geplant. Und diese Woche wurde noch ein neues Spiel angekündigt, welches von Skydance New Media entwickelt wird.

Das Team arbeitet mit Lucasfilm Games an einem neuen Spiel, welches man aber noch als „Projekt“ bezeichnet. Einen Titel und Bildmaterial gibt es nicht, also gehe ich mal davon aus, dass dieses Spiel erst in ein paar Jahren kommen dürfte.

Es ist von einem „cinematic action adventure“ die Rede, welches eine eigene Star Wars-Geschichte erzählen darf. Das Team arbeitet seit 2021 übrigens auch noch an einem neuen Marvel-Spiel, die Zusammenarbeit mit Disney scheint zu klappen.

We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure. Their vision for making inviting, cinematic interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right.

Douglas Reilly, Vice President, Lucasfilm Games