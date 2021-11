Tesla packt EnBW und Ionity mit in die Ladeplanung

🚨Great news for all Tesla drivers!!🚨 Since this weekend all Fastned stations are included in the @Tesla navigation. When selected, this will preheat your battery when cold, greatly increasing your charging speed. We tested it and works like a charm!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/EP3Hpjb5TB

— Fastned (@Fastned) November 23, 2021