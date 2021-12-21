Mobilität

Tesla verteilt großes Update und integriert TikTok-App

Autor-Bild
Von
|
Tesla Model 3 2021 Lenkrad

Autos sind in der heutigen Zeit wie Smartphones und das hat Tesla nicht nur sehr früh erkannt, man setzt es auch weiterhin am besten um. Nach Netflix, YouTube und zahlreichen Spielen gibt es jetzt mal wieder eine neue App: TikTok.

Tesla hat damit begonnen Version 2021.44.25 für die Flotte zu verteilen und dieses Update bringt zahlreiche Neuerungen mit. Und das letzte Woche angekündigte Sonic-Spiel zieht mit dieser neuen Version ebenfalls in Tesla Arcade ein.

Wenn ich mir die Kommentare bei Reddit so anschaue, dann freuen sich die Nutzer aber nicht über Sonic, Sudoku oder eine Lichtshow, sondern die Live-Kamera für den toten Winkel.

Tesla 2021.44.25 Changelog

Light Show

Watch your Tesla dance to a choreographed light show any time of year. Open Toybox, tap Light Show and follow the instructions.

Customizable App Launcher

Drag and drop your favorite apps to any position along the bottom menu bar for easy access. To customize your menu bar, hold any icon and then drag to reorder. To adjust climate controls such as heated seats and defrost, tap on the temperature or swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Simplified Controls

The display has been simplified to focus on navigation, media and the most common primary controls.

  • For windshield wipers and status bar information, tap Controls
  • For charging controls tap Controls > Charging
  • For trip and odometer information tap Controls > Trips
  • For tire pressure information tap Controls > Service

Note: Activating the windshield wipers via the stalk will continue to display the wiper card.

Dark Mode

You can now change to a dark themed display. Tap Controls > Display > Appearance and select Dark.

Blind Spot Camera

You can now automatically see a live camera view of your blind spot whenever you activate the turn signal. To enable, tap Controls > Autopilot > Automatic Bling Spot Camera.

Edit Waypoints

Easily reorder or add multiple destinations to your route with updated arrival times. To add a stop, or edit a trip, initiate a navigation route, and tap the more options button on the turn list.

TikTok

You can now watch TikTok from your touchscreen. To launch, tap the Theater icon from the bottom bar and select TikTok while your car is in park.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Jump into the original Sonic the Hedgehog! Speed by in a blur using the supersonic spin attack at high speed, defy gravity around loop-the-loops and defeat Dr. Eggman as the fastest hedgehog of all time. Gotta Go Fast!

The Battle of Polytopia – Multiplayer Support

You can now play The Battle of Polytopia with friends using the new multiplayer mode.

Cold Weather Improvements

You can now precondition the cabin from the tesla app when your battery is at a lower state of charge. Simply turn on the climate from your Tesla app and override the previous setting by tapping “Yes” on the confirmation pop-up. window.

Note: To protect your car’s battery, climate will remain unavailable under extreme low charge scenarios. This feature requires the Tesla mobile app version 4.4.0 or later.

Automatic Seat Heaters

First row seat heaters can now automatically regulate seat temperature based on the cabin environment and the climate control set temperature. To access seat heating controls, tap the temperature settings to bring up the HVAC panel.

Note: HVAC system must be in Auto to use automatic seat heating.

Manage Dashcam Clips

Easily delete all dashcam video clips directly from the touchscreen by tapping Controls > safety > Dashcam > Delete Dashcam Clips.

Hide Map Details

Simplify your navigation app and hide map details by tapping the pin button on the map.

Tesla Model 3 und Y: Großes Upgrade für 2022 erwartet

Tesla Model 3 Performance 2022 Header

Tesla betont zwar immer wieder, dass man kein Fan von Facelifts ist, wie es die „klassischen“ Autohersteller nutzen, aber man optimiert die Autos dennoch von Zeit zu Zeit und manchmal sind das sogar sehr große Updates, die da kommen. Das…9. Dezember 2021 JETZT LESEN →


Fehler meldenKommentare

Bitte bleibe freundlich.

Schreibe einen Kommentar    

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Durch das Absenden eines Kommentars stimmst du der Speicherung deiner Angaben gemäß unserer Datenschutzerklärung zu.

Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / Firmware und OS / Mobilität / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Apple wirft mit iOS 16 wohl nur das iPhone 6s und SE raus in Firmware und OS
Google Home Mini Test2
Google Home Mini final eingestellt in Smart Home
Audi Charging Hub Header
Audi öffnet ersten Luxus-Ladepark in Mobilität
Apple Iphone 13 Pro 2021 Header
Apple iPhone 14 und 15: Zwei große Schritte bei der Kamera in Smartphones
Jabra Elite 7 Active Header
Jabra Elite 4 Active: App bestätigt neuen Kopfhörer für 2022 in Audio
Witcher Blood Origin
Blood Origin: Erster Teaser-Trailer für Witcher-Prequel bei Netflix in Unterhaltung
Dkb
DKB: Banking-App bekommt erweiterten Kontoschutz in News
Apple Iphone 2021 Header
Tarif-Aktion: 20 GB Allnet-Flat im Telekom-Netz für 14,99 Euro mtl. in Tarife
Autobahn App Header
Offizielle Autobahn-App erhält neue Funktionen in Dienste
Vw Id3 Innenraum
VW ID 3.0: Weitere Details zum Update von Volkswagen in Mobilität
Alle News aufrufen →
Um mobiFlip.de nutzen zu können, müssen Cookies in Deinem Browser aktiviert sein.