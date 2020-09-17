Xbox Game Pass: Kein Cloud-Gaming mit Android TV
Microsoft startete diese Woche mit Cloud Gaming beim Xbox Game Pass, wenn man die Ultimate-Version nutzt. Allerdings muss man auch sagen, dass die Sache derzeit noch sehr eingeschränkt ist, es sind nur Android-Smartphones dabei.
Wir wussten, dass iOS vorerst raus ist, aber Microsoft hat nun auch bestätigt, dass Cloud Gaming vorerst nicht mit dem Fire OS von Amazon funktioniert, man Chrome OS nicht unterstützt und Android TV ebenfalls raus ist. Das mit OxygenOS stimmt so nicht, man kann natürlich OnePlus-Smartphones dafür nutzen.
Cloud gaming is not currently supported on iOS devices. Also, devices that run modified, alternate, or emulated versions of Android OS (including, but not limited to: Chrome OS, Fire OS, OxygenOS, Android TV, Android Auto, or BlueStacks) will not support cloud gaming.
Xbox Game Pass: Android TV muss kommen
Was ich aber besonders schade finde: Kein Support für Android TV. Ich habe es schon oft erwähnt, wenn ich über Cloud Gaming von Microsoft geschrieben habe: Auf Smartphones will ich nicht mehrere Stunden mit einem Konsolenspiel verbringen, da ist meiner Meinung nach weiterhin der TV die beste Option.
Support für Android TV hätte aber bedeutet, dass ich keine Konsole, sondern nur einen Stick benötige und Xbox-Spiele auf dem TV spielen könnte. Ich hoffe, dass der Support, ebenso wie bei tvOS, in Zukunft kommt. Denn das sind die beiden Plattformen, bei denen Cloud Gaming das für mich größte Potenzial besitzt.