Xiaomi Mi Band 6 für Montag bestätigt

Are you ready for the brand new #MiSmartBand6?

It’s time to start making your new exercise plans!

Don't miss the Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch at 19:30 (GMT+8) on March 29.

Stay #OneStepAhead and discover all during the #XiaomiMegaLaunch pic.twitter.com/xB7mceUT3a

— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 26, 2021