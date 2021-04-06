AR und VR

Apple: Augmented Reality ist kritisch für unsere Zukunft

Autor-Bild
Von
Apple Wwdc Ar Glass Brille Header

Tim Cook ist ein großer Fan der erweiterten Realität (AR = Augmented Reality) und in einem Podcast namens Sway hat er das diese Woche erneut betont. Er wirbt übrigens schon seit 2017 für dieses Thema und bezeichnete es zum Start ins neue Jahr sogar als „kritisch“ für die Zukunft von Apple. Doch warum eigentlich?

Apple weiter ohne AR-Produkt

Das lässt der Chef von Apple weiterhin offen, denn er möchte sich nicht zu den kommenden Produkten äußern. Aktuell ist es so, dass sich Apple bei AR zwar ein bisschen mehr Mühe als andere Hersteller gibt, aber als wirklich groß würde ich das Thema auch bei Apple nicht bezeichnen. Das könnte sich aber ändern.

Kommendes Jahr soll eine VR-Brille von Apple auf den Markt kommen, welche die Basis für eine AR-Brille ein paar Jahre später sein soll. Das dürfte Tim Cook vor Augen haben, wenn er diese Frage beantwortet, aber für uns als Nutzer ist das immer nur eine vage Aussage, da wir die Pläne von Apple nicht kennen.

Ein wichtiger Bereich von AR könnte die Konversation mit anderen Nutzern sein, das hat Tim Cook dann aber doch noch im Interview angedeutet:

Well, I can’t talk about anything that we may or may not have in the pipeline. But in terms of AR, the promise of AR is that you and I are having a great conversation right now. Arguably, it could even be better if we were able to augment our discussion with charts or other things to appear. Your audience would also benefit from this, too, I think. And so when I think about that in different fields, whether it’s health, whether it’s education, whether it’s gaming, whether it’s retail, I’m already seeing AR take off in some of these areas. And I think the promise is even greater in the future. So it’s a critically important part of Apple’s future.

Tim Cook hat in den letzten vier Jahren oft AR betont und immer wieder behauptet wie wichtig das Thema für Apple ist. Doch jetzt könnten wir so langsam vor einer ersten Vision von Apple stehen. Ob das Bild auf der Einladung für die WWDC 2021 (siehe Beitragsbild) ein Hinweis ist, wollte Tim Cook aber nicht verraten.

Apple iPhone SE könnte 2023 ein großes Update bekommen

Apple Iphone 13 Pro Loch Mockup Header

Apple nutzt für das aktuelle iPhone SE das iPhone 8 als Basis, nur mit aktueller Hardware. Das kommt gut an und auch 2022 soll laut Ross Young ein Display mit 4,7 Zoll zum Einsatz kommen. Das findet man auch im…2. April 2021 JETZT LESEN →


Hinterlasse deine Meinung

Bitte bleibe freundlich. Du kannst auch als Gast kommentieren (Anleitung).

Um das Kommentarsystem nutzen zu können, musst du dem Einsatz von Cookies zustimmen.

Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / AR und VR / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
E3 Logo Header
E3 2021: Nintendo Direct und Xbox-Event, aber kein Sony in Gaming
Gta 5 Header
Xbox Game Pass bekommt GTA 5 in Gaming
Sonos Roam Header
Sonos Roam im Test in Audio
Lg Velvet Detail
Ein LG V70 mit Snapdragon 888 war wohl noch geplant in Smartphones
Loki Disney
Marvel Studios: Neuer Trailer für Loki in Unterhaltung
Tesla Model 3 2021 Rot Header
Elektro-Auto-Abo: Das Tesla Model 3 gibt es jetzt bei Tchibo in Mobilität
Apple Iphone 12 Pro Smartphone Hand Header
11 GB LTE und Allnet-Flat für 11,11 Euro mtl. – Drillisch startet neue Aktionstarife in Tarife
Birdnet 2
BirdNet: KI-gestützte Vogelstimmen-App für Android und iOS in Software
Apple App Store Icon Header
Apple: Tim Cook will keine iOS-Apps außerhalb des App Stores in Marktgeschehen
Bmw Android Auto Header
Android Auto: Google lässt neue Apps zu in Mobilität
Alle News aufrufen →
Um mobiFlip.de nutzen zu können, müssen Cookies in Deinem Browser aktiviert sein.