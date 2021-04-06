Apple: Augmented Reality ist kritisch für unsere Zukunft

Tim Cook ist ein großer Fan der erweiterten Realität (AR = Augmented Reality) und in einem Podcast namens Sway hat er das diese Woche erneut betont. Er wirbt übrigens schon seit 2017 für dieses Thema und bezeichnete es zum Start ins neue Jahr sogar als „kritisch“ für die Zukunft von Apple. Doch warum eigentlich?

Das lässt der Chef von Apple weiterhin offen, denn er möchte sich nicht zu den kommenden Produkten äußern. Aktuell ist es so, dass sich Apple bei AR zwar ein bisschen mehr Mühe als andere Hersteller gibt, aber als wirklich groß würde ich das Thema auch bei Apple nicht bezeichnen. Das könnte sich aber ändern.

Kommendes Jahr soll eine VR-Brille von Apple auf den Markt kommen, welche die Basis für eine AR-Brille ein paar Jahre später sein soll. Das dürfte Tim Cook vor Augen haben, wenn er diese Frage beantwortet, aber für uns als Nutzer ist das immer nur eine vage Aussage, da wir die Pläne von Apple nicht kennen.

Ein wichtiger Bereich von AR könnte die Konversation mit anderen Nutzern sein, das hat Tim Cook dann aber doch noch im Interview angedeutet:

Well, I can’t talk about anything that we may or may not have in the pipeline. But in terms of AR, the promise of AR is that you and I are having a great conversation right now. Arguably, it could even be better if we were able to augment our discussion with charts or other things to appear. Your audience would also benefit from this, too, I think. And so when I think about that in different fields, whether it’s health, whether it’s education, whether it’s gaming, whether it’s retail, I’m already seeing AR take off in some of these areas. And I think the promise is even greater in the future. So it’s a critically important part of Apple’s future.