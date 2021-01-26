Apple plant „ein neues Projekt“

Apple hat diese Woche bekannt gegeben, dass John Ternus von nun an das „Hardware Engineering“-Team leiten wird. Bisher wurde das von Dan Riccio geleitet, der laut Apple für Produkte wie den ersten iMac, die MacBooks und die AirPods Max verantwortlich war – er hat auch das Ende der AirPower verkündet.

Dan Riccio wird eine ganz neue Rolle bei Apple übernehmen und an einem neuen Projekt arbeiten, bei dem er direkt Tim Cook berichtet. Das ist also kein Kopfhörer und auch keine Qi-Platte, da scheint Apple wohl eine ganz neue Idee zu haben.

Einige werden jetzt vielleicht vermuten, dass er das Elektroauto von Apple leitet, was auch nicht abwegig wäre, aber da soll John Giannandrea im Dezember die Führung übernommen haben. Eine weitere Option wäre das AR/VR-Projekt, aber das ist nicht neu und da hat Apple ein Team, welches seit Jahren daran arbeitet.

Das Zitat von Dan Riccio klingt in der Einleitung fast schon ein bisschen wie ein Abschied, er war immerhin für die größten Hits von Apple mitverantwortlich und hat dazu beigetragen, dass Apple heute ein so wertvolles Unternehmen ist. Es wäre auch möglich, dass er jetzt einfach ein bisschen kürzertreten möchte.

Working at Apple has been the opportunity of a lifetime, spent making the world’s best products with the most talented people you could imagine,” said Riccio. “After 23 years of leading our Product Design or Hardware Engineering teams — culminating with our biggest and most ambitious product year ever — it’s the right time for a change. Next up, I’m looking forward to doing what I love most — focusing all my time and energy at Apple on creating something new and wonderful that I couldn’t be more excited about.