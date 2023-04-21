Firmware und OS

Apple plant eine ganz neue App für iOS 17

Apple wird uns am 5. Juni im Rahmen der WWDC 2023 zeigen, wohin die Reise von iOS geht. Und glaubt man einer Meldung des Wall Street Journal, dann werden wir in diesem Jahr auch eine ganz neue Journal-App für das iPhone (und iPad?) sehen.

Die Quelle sagt, dass diese derzeit exklusiv für iOS 17 ist und man darf doch davon ausgehen, dass Apple diese App sicher als Highlight für das Update vermarktet. Am Ende des Tages ist es eine typische Journal-App, wie zum Beispiel „Day One“.

The software will compete in a category of so-called journaling apps, such as Day One, which lets users track and record their activities and thoughts. The new Apple product underscores the company’s growing interest in mental health.

Apple beobachtet mittlerweile sehr gerne, welche Apps und Dienste bei iOS gut ankommen, Day One war auch schon App des Jahres, und baut sowas dann selbst nach. So eine Journal-App ließe sich auch sehr gut mit einem Abo verknüpfen.

Für Entwickler von solchen Apps ist diese Meldung mit Sicherheit eine Alarmglocke und es dürfte der ein oder andere bereits Panik haben. Eine prominent platzierte und gut entwickelte App von Apple wird viele andere Dienste überflüssig machen.

The app will analyze the users’ behavior to determine what a typical day is like, including how much time is spent at home compared with elsewhere, and whether a certain day included something outside the norm, according to the documents.

