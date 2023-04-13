Assassin’s Creed und mehr im Abo: Ubisoft+ jetzt auf der Xbox verfügbar
Vor etwas mehr als einem Jahr gab Microsoft bekannt, dass ein weiteres Abo auf die Xbox wandern wird: Ubisoft+. Danach wurde es ruhig, bis es vor ein paar Tagen neue Hinweise gab, dass der Launch ansteht. Und jetzt ist es auch endlich so weit.
Ab sofort könnt ihr euch ein Abo für Ubisoft+ sichern und es mit eurem Account auf der Xbox verknüpfen. Beachtet dabei allerdings, dass ihr Ubisoft+ Multi Access für diese Option benötigt, was mit 17,99 Euro pro Monat noch ein paar Euro teurer ist.
Im Gegensatz zu EA Play ist Ubisoft+ also leider nicht in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate enthalten und es gibt auch keinen Rabatt. Bedenkt man, dass es hier nur Spiele von Ubisoft gibt, dann sind die 18 Euro pro Monat eventuell gar nicht mal so attraktiv.
Abos haben zwar den Nachteil, dass man die Spiele nicht besitzt, aber sie haben auch den Vorteil, dass man sie flexibel nutzen kann. In 1-2 Monaten kann man viele Spiele durchzocken, da relativiert sich so ein Preis wieder. Dauerhaft werden das vermutlich nur weniger buchen. Kommen wir aber zur Übersicht aller Spiele im Abo.
Alle Spiele: Ubisoft+ auf der Xbox
- Anno 1800 (nur auf Xbox Series X|S)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (inklusive Assassin’s Creed Liberation)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Battleship
- Boggle
- Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)
- Family Feud
- Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)
- Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)
- Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)
- Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)
- Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)
- Far Cry: New Dawn
- Fighter Within
- For Honor
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)
- Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)
- Grow Up
- Hungry Shark World
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)
- Jeopardy!
- Monopoly Plus
- Monopoly Madness
- Rabbids Invasion: Die interactive TV-Show (Gold Edition)
- Rabbids Party of Legends
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)
- Rayman Legends
- Riders Republic
- Risk
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Scrabble
- Shape Up (Gold Edition)
- South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe (Gold Edition)
- South Park: Der Stab der Wahrheit
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)
- Steep
- The Crew (Ultimate Edition)
- The Crew 2
- The Division (Gold Edition)
- The Division 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising (Gold Edition)
- Trivial Pursuit Live
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2
- UNO (Ultimate Edition)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)
- Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)
- Wheel of Fortune
- Zombi
