Assassin’s Creed und mehr im Abo: Ubisoft+ jetzt auf der Xbox verfügbar

Vor etwas mehr als einem Jahr gab Microsoft bekannt, dass ein weiteres Abo auf die Xbox wandern wird: Ubisoft+. Danach wurde es ruhig, bis es vor ein paar Tagen neue Hinweise gab, dass der Launch ansteht. Und jetzt ist es auch endlich so weit.

Ab sofort könnt ihr euch ein Abo für Ubisoft+ sichern und es mit eurem Account auf der Xbox verknüpfen. Beachtet dabei allerdings, dass ihr Ubisoft+ Multi Access für diese Option benötigt, was mit 17,99 Euro pro Monat noch ein paar Euro teurer ist.

Im Gegensatz zu EA Play ist Ubisoft+ also leider nicht in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate enthalten und es gibt auch keinen Rabatt. Bedenkt man, dass es hier nur Spiele von Ubisoft gibt, dann sind die 18 Euro pro Monat eventuell gar nicht mal so attraktiv.

Abos haben zwar den Nachteil, dass man die Spiele nicht besitzt, aber sie haben auch den Vorteil, dass man sie flexibel nutzen kann. In 1-2 Monaten kann man viele Spiele durchzocken, da relativiert sich so ein Preis wieder. Dauerhaft werden das vermutlich nur weniger buchen. Kommen wir aber zur Übersicht aller Spiele im Abo.

Alle Spiele: Ubisoft+ auf der Xbox

Anno 1800 (nur auf Xbox Series X|S)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (inklusive Assassin’s Creed Liberation)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Battleship

Boggle

Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)

Family Feud

Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry: New Dawn

Fighter Within

For Honor

Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)

Grow Up

Hungry Shark World

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)

Jeopardy!

Monopoly Plus

Monopoly Madness

Rabbids Invasion: Die interactive TV-Show (Gold Edition)

Rabbids Party of Legends

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)

Rayman Legends

Riders Republic

Risk

Risk: Urban Assault

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Scrabble

Shape Up (Gold Edition)

South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe (Gold Edition)

South Park: Der Stab der Wahrheit

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)

Steep

The Crew (Ultimate Edition)

The Crew 2

The Division (Gold Edition)

The Division 2

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising (Gold Edition)

Trivial Pursuit Live

Trivial Pursuit Live 2

UNO (Ultimate Edition)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)

Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)

Wheel of Fortune

Zombi

Nintendo zeigt letzten Trailer für das neue Zelda Nintendo hat es gestern angekündigt und da ist der, der neue Trailer für Zelda: Tears of the Kindom. Das Spiel erscheint am 12. Mai für die Nintendo Switch und Nintendo […]13. April 2023 JETZT LESEN →

⋆Kommt über diesen Affiliate-Link ein Einkauf zustande, wird mobiFlip.de u.U. mit einer Provision beteiligt. Für Dich entstehen dabei keine Mehrkosten.