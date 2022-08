Astro Bot: Kommt ein vollwertiger PS5-Titel?

From Team Asobi's (Astro Bot) Nicolas Doucet

– studio is at 60 employees; expected to be at 100 employees in the future

– next game is already in production; "our biggest to date"

– experimenting with hardware will continue to be a focus

Full interviewhttps://t.co/xTUPfI8jtd pic.twitter.com/zCMN2KB6pi

