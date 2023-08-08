ASUS ROG Ally: Gaming-Handheld wird mit neuen Firmware-Updates ausgestattet
Es ist wirklich ein neues Zeitalter für Gaming-Handhelds angebrochen. Das hat mein Redaktionskollege Oliver schon vor einigen Monaten kommentiert – ich als Handheld-Fan freue mich sehr über diese Entwicklung. Mit dem ROG Ally hat ASUS einen eigenen Handheld ins Rennen geschickt, der seit seinem Erscheinen einige Verbesserungen in Form von Firmware-Updates erfahren hat. Jetzt sind wieder zwei Updates erschienen.
ASUS legt weiterhin großen Wert auf Software-Support
Über die Programme Armoury Crate SE und MyASUS können Besitzer eines ROG Ally auf die Updates zugreifen. Die Versionsnummern lauten 1.3.6 bzw. 311 und können ab sofort heruntergeladen werden.
Die Release Notes sind nach wie vor sehr umfangreich und zeigen einmal mehr, dass ASUS den Software-Support sehr ernst nimmt. Es wurden einige neue Anpassungen am System vorgenommen und es wurde auch an der Problematik der „Dead Zone“ bei den Joysticks gearbeitet.
ACSE v1.3.6 on 8/7/23 through Armoury Crate SE
- New feature: Added „Hold to Repeat“ function in Key Mapping (requires MCU 311 or later)
- New feature: Added #whereismyALLY giveaway campaign shortcut in Content tab
- New feature: Added a „Remove button function“ option in Key Mapping
- New feature: Added Battery level, Wi-Fi status, and Current System Time to Command Center
- New feature: Added the ROG Official Ally tutorial YouTube playlist in Help Center
- New feature: Added 5GB, 6GB, and 7GB options to „Memory Assigned to GPU“ setting
- New feature: Added an icon for Xbox Cloud Gaming in Game Platform section
- Enhancement: Added a confirmation pop up window for the Command Center’s „End Task“ function
- Bug fix: Time will no longer show as 12AMPM when ACSE is restarted
- Bug fix: Fixed the phenomenon where the on-screen keyboard flashes and disappears when a program is launched through Game Library.
- Bug fix: The Real-time Monitor content will no longer disappear when text size is over 117%.
- Bug fix: Game covers will no longer reappear in the Game Library after being deleted.
- Bug fix: Fixed an issue where the „Stick Up“ was displayed incorrectly in the controller overview.
MCU 311 on 8/8/23 through MyASUS
- New feature: added Hold to Repeat support for ABXY, joystick click, LB, RB, M1, M2 and the D-Pad in the Game Profile, Gamepad, and Desktop modes.
- UX improvement: Assigned the RB key to navigate tabs in the BIOS.
- UX improvement: Fixed a bug where using joysticks in Desktop mode resulted in large dead zone.
- Bug fix: Fixed a bug where in Gamepad mode and the device is on battery, the joystick RGB lighting won’t resume after 1 minute idle.
- Bug fix: Fixed a bug where pressing M1 or M2 would cancel inputs from any other buttons if pressed together.
