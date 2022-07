The Way of Water: Avatar 2 wird drei Stunden lang sein

James Cameron on ‘AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’ being 3 hours long.

“I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonisingly long 3-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a fucking break. I’ve watched my kids sit & do 5 one-hour episodes in a row.”

