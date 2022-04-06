Batman Unburied: Exklusiver DC-Podcast ab Mai bei Spotify

Vor etwas mehr als einem Jahr haben Spotify und WarnerMedia bekannt gegeben, dass man gemeinsam Podcasts produzieren möchte. Es sind exklusive Podcasts im DC-Universum geplant und den Anfang wird bald „Batman Unburied“ machen.

Am 3. Mai geht es bei Spotify los und der englische Trailer ist bereits online. Laut Spotify sind übrigens noch acht weitere Sprachen für den Release geplant, so wird man den Podcast auch in Deutsch hören können (den Trailer aber leider nicht).

Warner möchte damit übrigens auch das Marketing für The Batman bei HBO Max ankurbeln, dort wird der Film ab dem 19. April zu sehen sein. Bisher ist noch unklar, ob das dann auch auf Sky zutrifft, in den Highlights für April wurde der Film nicht genannt. Ich könnte mir aber vorstellen, dass da bald eine Ankündigung kommt.

Für Batman Unburied konnte man übrigens David S. Goyer von Batman Begins gewinnen und die US-Version ist sehr hochkarätig besetzt. In Deutschland hat man bisher nur einen Sprecher genannt: Murathan Muslu. Als Batman-Fan bin ich da durchaus interessiert, Spotify ist für mich aber weiterhin keine gute Podcast-App.

Batman Unburied takes us on a new journey deep into the mind of Bruce Wayne, introducing a slew of dark twists and turns with a number of classic Batman super villains. Working as a forensic pathologist in the bowels of Gotham Hospital, the superhero must not only face his own mental demons, but also overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham.