Fortnite: Epic Games greift Apple in Europa an

Epic Games kämpft mittlerweile an ziemlich vielen Fronten gegen Apple, da man sich unfair behandelt fühlt. Es geht um die Regeln im App Store (und Google Play Store), die Epic Games für unfair hält und daher startete man 2020 eine Aktion.

Epic Games beschwert sich bei der EU

Mittlerweile kämpft Epic Games unter anderem in den USA, Australien und seit ein paar Tagen in Großbritannien gegen Apple. Wie man heute mitgeteilt hat, wird Epic Games auch in Europa gegen Apple vorgehen. Man hat eine Kartellbeschwerde bei der EU eingereicht. Konkret heißt es in der neuen Pressemitteilung von Epic:

The complaint, filed with the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Competition, alleges that through a series of carefully designed anti-competitive restrictions, Apple has not just harmed but completely eliminated competition in app distribution and payment processes. Apple uses its control of the iOS ecosystem to benefit itself while blocking competitors and its conduct is an abuse of a dominant position and in breach of EU competition law.

Doch nicht nur die Tatsache, dass Apple die Regeln im App Store selbst festlegt schaden dem Wettbewerb, laut Epic Games hat man mit Apple Arcade nun auch einen eigenen Dienst für Spiele am Start, der bevorzugt behandelt wird. Epic will faire Bedingungen und hofft, dass die EU sich diese Sache anschauen wird.

This is much bigger than Epic versus Apple – it goes to the heart of whether consumers and developers can do business together directly on mobile platforms or are forced to use monopoly channels against their wishes and interests. Epic has asked the Commission to address Apple’s anti-competitive conduct by imposing timely and effective remedies.

Apple bereits im Fokus der EU

Es sei an dieser Stelle noch erwähnt, dass der App Store bereits in den Fokus der EU gerückt ist und im Sommer 2020 eine Untersuchung eingeleitet wurde. Das weiß auch Epic, die den Druck damit aber sicher einfach nur erhöhen wollen.

Das erinnert mich ein bisschen an die alte „Apple vs. Samsung“-Schlammschlacht, die sich über viele Jahre zog und beide Unternehmen viel Geld kostete. Ich gehe mal davon aus, dass Epic Games hier einen ähnlich langen Atem mitbringen wird.