Galaxy Watch: Samsung bestätigt neue Smartwatch mit Wear OS

Wir alle wussten es schon, denn die Gerüchte sind eindeutig, aber offizielle News sind offizielle News und Samsung hat heute eine neue Galaxy Watch bestätigt, die noch im Sommer (sicher im Juli) kommen soll.

Die Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 steht an, wobei Samsung noch keinen Namen nennt. Basis wird One UI 5 Watch sein, also Wear OS. Samsung hat das übrigens nicht nur so bestätigt, es kommt auch eine neue Funktion.

Samsung Electronics today announced that the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app will soon be available in 13 markets starting this summer.