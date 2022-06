Google Pixel 7 Pro: Gute Nachricht für das OLED-Display

Pixel 6 Pro @ 100% brightness: 500 nits

Pixel 7 Pro @ 100% brightness: 600 nits

Pixel 6 Pro w/ HBM: 800 nits

Pixel 7 Pro w/ HBM: 1000 nits

This is all at 100% APL, so HBM at lower APL probably exceeds 1200 nits.

The BOE and P10/C10 panels also list 1000 nits max for HBM.

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 22, 2022