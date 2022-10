Google Pixel Watch könnte bald das Apple iPhone unterstützen

I'm really loving the look of the Pixel Watch. I'm a sucker for a round screen.

But, yes, I have an iPhone and it's only Android-compatible… for now.

Rick Osterloh, Google’s chief hardware guy, told me last week that "hopefully someday it will" work with an iPhone." pic.twitter.com/2VYym1avXE

— Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) October 6, 2022