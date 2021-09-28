Google stellt Remote-App für Android TV ein

Google hat vor ein paar Tagen eine neue Remote-App für Google TV angekündigt und nun wird man die alte Version für Android TV einstellen. Die alte App namens „Android TV Remote Control“ ist nicht mehr im Google Play Store zu finden.

Gegenüber Android Police hat Google verlauten lassen, dass das kein Zufall ist und mit dem Rollout der neuen App zu tun hat. Die alte App ist nicht nur verschwunden, Google wird den Support für diese in den kommenden Wochen auch einstellen.

We’re making the experience of using your phone as a virtual remote control faster to access and easier to use by upgrading the UI and integrating the feature directly into the Android mobile OS as well as the Google TV app. After the new remote feature is widely available, the Android TV remote app will no longer be supported and available for use. This transition will happen once a user’s Android TV OS device receives Android Remote Service: 5.0. or higher.