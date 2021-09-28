Google stellt Remote-App für Android TV ein
Google hat vor ein paar Tagen eine neue Remote-App für Google TV angekündigt und nun wird man die alte Version für Android TV einstellen. Die alte App namens „Android TV Remote Control“ ist nicht mehr im Google Play Store zu finden.
Gegenüber Android Police hat Google verlauten lassen, dass das kein Zufall ist und mit dem Rollout der neuen App zu tun hat. Die alte App ist nicht nur verschwunden, Google wird den Support für diese in den kommenden Wochen auch einstellen.
We’re making the experience of using your phone as a virtual remote control faster to access and easier to use by upgrading the UI and integrating the feature directly into the Android mobile OS as well as the Google TV app. After the new remote feature is widely available, the Android TV remote app will no longer be supported and available for use. This transition will happen once a user’s Android TV OS device receives Android Remote Service: 5.0. or higher.
Da hatte es Google aber doch recht eilig mit der alten TV-App, denn die neue App ist für viele noch nicht verfügbar. In Zukunft wird man die digitale Fernbedienung in der App „Google TV“ finden, ich kann diese aber weiterhin nicht installieren.
Manchmal wirkt es ehrlich gesagt ein bisschen chaotisch, was Google da macht und die fehlende Kommunikation sorgt dafür, dass man sich als Nutzer in den Blogs informieren muss. Wir halten euch mit der Google TV-App auf dem Laufenden.
Bitte bleibe freundlich.