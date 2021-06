Nintendo spendiert der Switch ein Update

[Nintendo Switch System Update]

The 12.0.3 update fixes error code 2123-1502 when accessing the eShop, according to Nintendo. Appears some have been getting this error lately.

(technical info: error group 123 is SSL, and code 1502 is “received unexpected handshake from peer”) https://t.co/v71RmOi2dp

— OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) June 8, 2021