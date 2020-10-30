Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5: Kein neues VR-Headset vor 2022

Playstation Vr Header

Die Sony PlayStation 5 wird in ein paar Tagen starten, doch ein neue VR-Headset gibt es nicht. Man kann das aktuelle Modell weiter nutzen und bekommt auch einen Adapter von Sony. Das hat sich bereits angedeutet und es wäre denkbar, dass die kommende Version kabellos wird. VR bleibt aber dennoch eine Nische.

Jim Ryan, Chef von Sony Entertainment, gab gegenüber der Washington Post an, dass VR-Gaming vermutlich keinen großen Durchbruch in den nächsten Jahren erleben wird. Ein neues Headset von Sony wird daher auch nicht 2020 oder 2021 auf den Markt kommen. Es wird kommen, allerdings nicht vor 2022.

Finde ich ehrlich gesagt nicht so tragisch, wobei sich meine Meinung zu VR und Gaming dieses Jahr positiv verändert hat. Doch weder Microsoft, noch Apple, oder andere große Unternehmen investieren derzeit viel Geld in VR, daher ist es nur logisch, dass sich Sony bei der PlayStation vorerst auf andere Dinge konzentriert.

I think we’re more than a few minutes from the future of VR. PlayStation believes in VR. Sony believes in VR, and we definitely believe at some point in the future, VR will represent a meaningful component of interactive entertainment. Will it be this year? No. Will it be next year? No. But will it come at some stage? We believe that. And we’re very pleased with all the experience that we’ve gained with PlayStation VR, and we look forwarding to seeing where that takes us in the future.

Sony veröffentlicht neue PlayStation-App

Sony Playstation App

Die neue Xbox und die neue PlayStation stehen an und werden in ein paar Tagen bei den ersten Kunden erscheinen. Die Testgeräte wurden bereits verschickt und passend zur neuen Generation gibt es bei Sony eine neue PlayStation-App. Diese ist seit…29. Oktober 2020 JETZT LESEN →


