PS VR2: Das ist das neue VR-Headset für die PlayStation 5

Sony gab vor ziemlich genau einem Jahr bekannt, dass man ein komplett neues VR-Headset für die PlayStation 5 plant. Doch seit dem gab es nur sporadisch neue Details, wie zum Beispiel ein Bild des Controllers oder erste Spezifikationen.

Und dabei bleibt es auch, denn heute hat man zwar das finale Design enthüllt, es fehlen aber weiterhin Preis und Datum. Wir wissen also noch nicht, ob das neue VR-Headset in diesem Jahr kommt – auch wenn derzeit alles darauf hindeutet.

Das PS VR2-Headset orientiert sich beim Design an der PlayStation 5 und es wird auch ähnliche Features haben (wie das haptische Feedback). Mein Highlight ist vor allem, dass ein Kabel ausreicht, um es mit der Sony PlayStation 5 zu verbinden.

Ich bin gespannt, was es kosten wird und was noch viel wichtiger ist: Welche Spiele wir sehen. Ein Titel (Horizon Call of the Mountain) wurde zwar schon angekündigt, aber da muss ja noch mehr kommen. Da wird es sicher noch ein Event geben.

PlayStation VR2 Spezifikationen

Display: OLED

OLED Panel resolution​: 2000 x 2040 per eye

2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate​: 90Hz, 120Hz

90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation​: Adjustable

Adjustable Field of View​: Approx. 110 degrees

Approx. 110 degrees Sensors​: Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​

Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor

Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​ Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras​: 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​IR camera for eye tracking per eye

4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback​: Vibration on headset

Vibration on headset Communication​ with PS5: USB Type-C

USB Type-C Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone ​Output: Stereo headphone jack

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers Spezifikationen

Buttons​: [Right]​ PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button ​[Left]​ PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button

[Right]​ PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button ​[Left]​ PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button Sensing/ Tracking: Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)

Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer) Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking

Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking Feedback: Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit)

Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit) Port: USB Type-C Port

USB Type-C Port Communication​: Bluetooth 5.1​

Bluetooth 5.1​ Battery​ Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery​