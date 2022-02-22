Gaming

PS VR2: Das ist das neue VR-Headset für die PlayStation 5

Autor-Bild
Von
|
Psvr2 Playstation 5 Header

Sony gab vor ziemlich genau einem Jahr bekannt, dass man ein komplett neues VR-Headset für die PlayStation 5 plant. Doch seit dem gab es nur sporadisch neue Details, wie zum Beispiel ein Bild des Controllers oder erste Spezifikationen.

Und dabei bleibt es auch, denn heute hat man zwar das finale Design enthüllt, es fehlen aber weiterhin Preis und Datum. Wir wissen also noch nicht, ob das neue VR-Headset in diesem Jahr kommt – auch wenn derzeit alles darauf hindeutet.

Psvr2 Playstation 5 Seite

Das PS VR2-Headset orientiert sich beim Design an der PlayStation 5 und es wird auch ähnliche Features haben (wie das haptische Feedback). Mein Highlight ist vor allem, dass ein Kabel ausreicht, um es mit der Sony PlayStation 5 zu verbinden.

Ich bin gespannt, was es kosten wird und was noch viel wichtiger ist: Welche Spiele wir sehen. Ein Titel (Horizon Call of the Mountain) wurde zwar schon angekündigt, aber da muss ja noch mehr kommen. Da wird es sicher noch ein Event geben.

Psvr2 Playstation 5 Top

PlayStation VR2 Spezifikationen

  • Display: OLED
  • Panel resolution​: 2000 x 2040 per eye
  • Panel refresh rate​: 90Hz, 120Hz
  • Lens separation​: Adjustable
  • Field of View​: Approx. 110 degrees
  • Sensors​: Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​
    Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor
  • Cameras​: 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​IR camera for eye tracking per eye
  • Feedback​: Vibration on headset
  • Communication​ with PS5: USB Type-C
  • Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone ​Output: Stereo headphone jack

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers Spezifikationen

  • Buttons​: [Right]​ PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button ​[Left]​ PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button
  • Sensing/ Tracking: Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)
  • Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking
  • Feedback: Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit)
  • Port: USB Type-C Port
  • Communication​: Bluetooth 5.1​
  • Battery​ Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery​

Das Apple VR-Headset kommt: Neue Hinweise auf „realityOS“

Apple Vr Headset Header

Apple soll an einem VR-Headset arbeiten, das zwar noch ein paar Probleme macht, aber es kommt. Und wer weiß, womöglich werden wir im Juni auf der WWDC 2022 eine erste Preview bekommen, denn es wird eine neue Software dafür geben.…9. Februar 2022 JETZT LESEN →


Fehler meldenKommentare

Bitte bleibe freundlich.

Schreibe einen Kommentar    

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Durch das Absenden eines Kommentars stimmst du der Speicherung deiner Angaben gemäß unserer Datenschutzerklärung zu.

Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / AR und VR / Gaming / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Telekom 1
Telekom: Mobilfunkgespräche über LTE gestört in Telekom
Zte Axon 30 Ultra Hand
simplytel: LTE-Tarif mit 12 GB für 10,99 Euro pro Monat und mehr in Tarife
Volkswagen Vw Id Space Vizzion Innen
Volkswagen und Huawei: Ende März könnte es die Details geben in Mobilität
Cupra Born Fahrt Header
Cupra kündigt zwei weitere Modelle an in Mobilität
Eve Water Guard
Eve Water Guard: Neues Modell kommt mit Thread in Smart Home
Spotify Car Thing Header
Das Spotify „Car Thing“ ist noch ein Thema in Audio
Oneplus Nord Buds Leak Header
OnePlus soll Nord-Kopfhörer geplant haben in Audio
Uncharted
Uncharted ist auch als Film erfolgreich in Unterhaltung
Vw Id Volkswagen Konzept Header
VW ID.6 könnte elektrischer Passat werden in Mobilität
Vw Id Life Id2 Konzept Heck
VW ID.2 soll komplett überarbeitet werden in Mobilität
Alle News aufrufen →
Um mobiFlip.de nutzen zu können, müssen Cookies in Deinem Browser aktiviert sein.