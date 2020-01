Samsung Galaxy S20: Ein Blick auf die Preise

So just heard S20 prices. Expect these to be lower than listed but at the moment we are expecting:

S20 5G: €900-1000

S20+ 5G: €1050-1100

S20 Ultra 5G: €1300

Galaxy Z Flip is supposed to be about €1400 but I expect that to change before launch.

— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 20, 2020