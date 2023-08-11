Samsung One UI 6 kommt: Das ist neu bei Android 14

Es hat sich bereits angedeutet, da Samsung den Blogeintrag in Deutschland ein bisschen zu früh veröffentlichte, jetzt ist es aber offiziell. One UI 6.0 startet in die Beta, bei Samsung testet man also jetzt das große Update auf Android 14.

Google hat das Update diese Woche fertiggestellt und Samsung legt natürlich wie immer die hauseigene Oberfläche (One UI) darüber. One UI 6.0 wird zum Start in drei Ländern als Beta verfügbar sein und Deutschland gehört zur Testphase.

Den Anfang macht natürlich wie immer das aktuelle Flaggschiff, wer also mit einem Samsung Galaxy S23 unterwegs ist, der kann jetzt die Members-App von Samsung öffnen und sollte die Beta sehen. Das Update auf Android 14 ist ca. 3 GB groß.

Wir raten natürlich von einer Installation auf eurem Hauptgerät ab, vor allem bei der ersten Beta. Ich teste neue Updates ja auch gerne, aber das ist zu riskant. Dafür hat SamMobile bereits den vollständigen Changlog für One UI 6.0 auftreiben können:

Samsung: One UI 6.0 Changelog

Quick panel

New button layout: The quick panel has a new layout that makes it easier to access the features you use most. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth now have their own dedicated buttons at the top of the screen, while visual features, like Dark mode and Eye comfort shield, have been moved to the bottom. Other quick settings buttons appear in a customizable area in the middle.

Each notification now appears as a separate card, making it easier to recognize individual notifications. Sort notifications by time: While playing music or videos, album art will cover the entire media controller in the notification panel if the app playing the music or video provides album art.

Lock screen

Reposition your clock: You now have more freedom to move your clock to the position of your choice on the Lock screen.

Home screen

Simplified icon labels: App icon labels are now limited to a single line for a cleaner and simpler look. “Galaxy” and “Samsung” have been removed from some app names to make them shorter and easier to scan.

Typeface

New default font: One UI 6 has a new default font with a more stylish and modern feel. You’ll see the new font if the default font is selected in Settings. If you’re using a different font, you’ll still see that font after upgrading to One UI 6.

Multitasking

Keep pop-up windows open: Instead of minimizing pop-up windows when you go to the Recents screen, pop-ups will now remain open after you leave the Recents screen so you can continue what you were working on.

Samsung Keyboard

New emoji design: Emojis that appear in your messages, social media posts, and elsewhere on your phone have been updated with a fresh new design.

Content sharing

Picture and video previews: When you share pictures or videos from any app, preview images will appear at the top of the Share panel to give you one more chance to review the pictures and videos before sharing them.

Weather

New Weather widget: The Weather insights widget provides more information about your local weather conditions. You can see when severe thunderstorms, snow, rain, and other events are on the forecast.

city.

Camera

Custom camera widgets: You can add custom camera widgets to your Home screen. You can set each widget to start in a specific shooting mode and save pictures in an album of your choice.

Filter and face effects now use a dial instead of a slider, making it easier to make precise adjustments with just one hand. Scan documents easily: The Scan document feature has been separated from Scene optimizer, so you can scan documents even if Scene optimizer is turned off. The new Auto scan lets you scan documents automatically whenever you take a picture of a document. After a document is scanned, you’ll be taken to the edit screen, where you can rotate your document to align it the way you want.

Gallery

Save clipped images as stickers: When you clip something from an image, you can easily save it as a sticker that you can use later when editing pictures or videos.

Photo Editor

Adjust decorations after saving: You can now make changes to drawings, stickers, and text that you’ve added to a photo even after saving.

Calendar

Your schedule at a glance: The new schedule view provides your upcoming events, tasks, and reminders all together in chronological order.

The new schedule view provides your upcoming events, tasks, and reminders all together in chronological order. View your reminders in Calendar: You can now view and add reminders in the Calendar app without opening the Reminder app.

Reminder

Refined reminder list view: The main list view has been redesigned. You can manage categories at the top of the screen. Below the categories, your reminders will be shown organized by date. The layout for reminders containing images and web links has also been enhanced.

Samsung Internet

Play videos in the background: Keep playing video sound even if you leave the current tab or leave the Internet app completely.

Smart select

Resize and extract text from pinned content: When you pin an image to the screen, you can now resize it or extract text from it.

Bixby text call

Customize your greeting: You can now edit the greeting that Bixby says when you answer using Bixby text call.

Modes and Routines

Unique Lock screens depending on your mode: Set up different Lock screens with their own wallpaper and clock style for when you’re driving, working, exercising, and more. When you start editing the Lock screen while a mode is on, you’ll edit the Lock screen for that mode.

Smart suggestions

New look and feel: The Smart Suggestions widget has been redesigned with a layout that better aligns with other icons on your Home screen.

Finder

Quick actions for apps: When an app appears in your search results, you can touch and hold the app to get quick access to actions you can perform using the app. For example, if you search for the Calendar app, buttons for adding an event or searching your calendar will appear. App actions will also appear in search results on their own if you search for the name of the action instead of the app.

My Files

Free up storage space: Recommendation cards will appear to help you free up storage space. My Files will recommend deleting unnecessary files, give you tips for setting up cloud storage, and also let you know which apps on your phone are using the most storage space.

Settings

Smarter Airplane mode: If you turn on Wi-Fi or Bluetooth while Airplane mode is on, your phone will remember. The next time you use Airplane mode, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth will remain on instead of turning off.

Accessibility

New magnification options: Customize how your magnification window appears. You can choose full screen, partial screen, or allow switching between the two.

