Scriptable startet Galerie für iOS-14-Widgets und mehr

Version 1.6 is now available on the App Store! ✨

This version adds a gallery of user submitted scripts. Just tap “GET” to download and install a script.

More scripts will be added to the gallery over time.

Submit your script here: https://t.co/G524SYSfof pic.twitter.com/0mFidEyvPi

— Scriptable (@scriptableapp) November 5, 2020