Sony Xperia: Neues Pro-Modell soll 2024 kommen

NEXT GEN OF XPERIA PRO SERIES, LEAKED:

There seems to have been a new development on the Xperia Pro series line of smartphones. The phone which is speculated to be called as Xperia Pro C, a successor to the Pro-I, which may also adopt a compact form factor, a stark difference to… pic.twitter.com/3TccNfcVEc

— INSIDER SONY (@INSIDERSONY) May 21, 2024