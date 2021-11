Spider-Man hat eine große Zukunft bei den Marvel Studios

New Spider-Man movie in development with Tom Holland and Marvel according to producer Amy Pascal

"We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."https://t.co/1Z8gUVh7Ib pic.twitter.com/XW7dMRX54Z

