Spotify kritisiert erneut Apple

Nur wenige Minuten nach dem Apple Event verschickte Spotify am gestrigen Abend eine öffentliche Stellungnahme, in der man Apple kritisierte. Spotify und Apple streiten sich schon länger, doch das Event war wohl ein neuer Höhepunkt.

In der Stellungnahme findet man allerdings keine konkreten Kritikpunkte, der Streamingdienst wirft Apple lediglich ein Verhalten vor, welches Entwicklern und der Community schadet. Apple soll laut Spotify mit unfairen Karten spielen:

Once again, Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors and deprive consumers by favoring its own services. We call on competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple’s anti-competitive behavior, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect.

Damit dürfte vermutlich Apple One gemeint sein, denn das Abo bündelt mehrere Dienste von Apple. Für knapp 15 Euro bekommt man hier Speicherplatz bei Apple, ein Abo für Spiele, ein Abo für Serien und Filme und eben ein Abo für Musik.

Bedenkt man, dass Spotify Premium nur 5 Euro weniger kostet, dann ist Apple One ein klarer Angriff auf die Konkurrenz, denn als Apple-Nutzer ist Apple One deutlich attraktiver. Ich mag Spotify und würde den Dienst beim vollen Preis jederzeit Apple Music vorziehen, aber bei diesem Deal könnte ich im Herbst schwach werden.

Die Frage ist nur: Ist es wirklich unfair, wenn Apple ein Bundle anbietet und dabei auf ein paar Euro verzichtet, damit man mehr Nutzer gewinnt? Ich kann die Kritik am App Store und anderen Dingen verstehen, in diesem Fall fehlen Spotify dann aber doch irgendwie die Argumente. Hinzu kommt, dass man sein Ziel doch schon erreicht hat, denn die EU hat eine Untersuchung gegen Apple eingeleitet.

Dieser Streit wird sich wohl noch eine Weile hinziehen.

Nachtrag: Apple hat sich mittlerweile auch dazu geäußert.

Customers can discover and enjoy alternatives to every one of Apple’s services. We’re introducing Apple One because it is a great value for customers and a simple way to access the full range of Apple’s subscription services. We’ll be recommending the Apple One plan that saves you the most money based on the subscriptions you already have. It’s perfect for anyone who loves any of our services and wants to get more for less, and it’s especially great for families. Also select services included in Apple One are available to enjoy on non-Apple devices, and you can cancel anytime.