Tears of the Kingdom: Das neue Zelda kommt mit Dungeons daher

So that a BUNCH of y'all can relax

YES, Tears of the Kingdom, will HAVE DUNGEONS

At the preview event select players were actually able to REACH a Dungeon entrance, and Nintendo is like…

Naw, don't go in there please…#TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/NXEyPfTsda

— HMK (@HMKilla) April 26, 2023