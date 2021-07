Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 ist offiziell

We are so excited to introduce the newest members of our #SmartLivingForEveryone family!

📡Mi Router AX9000

🖥️Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27''

🥩Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L

🎧Redmi Buds 3 Pro

🛴Mi Electric Scooter 3

Are you ready for a smarter life? pic.twitter.com/R1kBhIyh3K

