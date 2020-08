Xiaomi vorerst ohne MIX-Smartphone

Some OFFICIAL News on Xiaomi Mi Mix

– There's no MIX Smartphone this year

– You won't be able to purchase MIX Alpha coz mass production is too difficult

– Xiaomi's Surge Chip project is still in the works

– Mi 10 Ultra will be the most high-end phone for this year from Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/qsJFsfTeEx

