Xiaomi: Black Shark 3 mit bestem AnTuTu-Score gesichtet

#BlackShark3 broke through again, raising the touch sampling rate to 270Hz.

The single-finger touch latency was reduced to 24ms, and the multi-finger touch latency was reduced to 28ms.

Comparison with #iPhone11Pro #oneplus7tpro #RenoAce #ROG2 pic.twitter.com/zsJOdTp0Dt

— Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) February 25, 2020